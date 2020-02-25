Don’t know who you’re voting for in the DeKalb County Sheriff’s election? Decaturish can help

Share









DeKalb County, GA – There are nine candidates for DeKalb County Sheriff on the March 24 ballot, the same day as the state’s presidential primary.

Do you know who you’re voting for? Decaturish won’t be making any endorsements but has provided opportunities to help you learn more about the candidates running for this position. All of our election coverage may be found at Decaturishvotes.com.

If no single candidate for sheriff gets more than 50 percent of the votes, the top two candidates will compete in a run-off election scheduled for April 21. DeKalb voters will elect a new full-term sheriff in May for the term to begin in 2021. For more information about voting in the March 24 election, check out the end of this article.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is one of three county-wide law enforcement agencies in DeKalb County – a fact that can be confusing for people who move here. Georgia’s state constitution mandates that each county has an elected sheriff who serves as the county’s top law enforcement official. In DeKalb, the sheriff’s department is primarily responsible for operating and maintaining the DeKalb County Jail, providing security for the courthouse and county buildings, and for administering and executing warrants within the county. According to the department’s website, the office’s fugitive unit is known for arresting 98 percent of murder suspects within 72 hours of receiving the arrest warrant.

Here are the Q&A responses from all of the candidates for Sheriff who replied to our questionnaire:

Editor’s note: Writer Cathi Harris contributed to this story.