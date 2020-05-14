LOADING

Type to search

Georgia has 35,858 COVID-19 cases and 1,527 deaths

COVID-19 Metro ATL

Georgia has 35,858 COVID-19 cases and 1,527 deaths

Dan Whisenhunt May 14, 2020
A medical professional in protective gear stands ready for COVID-19 testing to begin at the House of Hope Atlanta May 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

 

Atlanta, GA – The state of Georgia is reporting there are now 35,858 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,527 COVID-19-related deaths.

There have been 1,513 ICU admissions reported and 6,345 hospitalizations.

In Fulton County there have been 3,621 reported cases and 158 deaths. In DeKalb County, there have been 2,644 reported cases and 74 deaths.

Here are the number of cases by zip code, provided by the DeKalb County Board of Health.

ZIP

COVID-19 Case Count

30084

203

30083

200

30058

180

30034

164

30329

156

30032

143

30038

137

30341

120

30021

115

30340

106

Unknown

104

30319

96

30033

81

30087

80

30316

73

30030

72

30294

72

30035

71

30088

69

30338

63

30345

63

30360

40

30307

26

30317

26

30002

20

30306

17

30288

16

30324

15

30346

10

30079

6

30322

6

 

Here are the numbers reported since April 27. All data was collected at mid-day unless otherwise noted.

Wednesday, May 13 – 35,245 cases, 1,493 deaths

Tuesday, May 12 – 34,635 cases, 1,461 deaths

Monday, May 11 – 33,927 cases, 1,441 deaths

Sunday, May 10 – 33,454 cases, 1,405 deaths (Data collected at 5:07 p.m.)

Saturday, May 9 – 32,561 cases, 1,401 deaths (Data collected at 5:42 p.m.)

Friday, May 8 – 31,722 cases, 1,356 deaths

Thursday, May 7 – 31,309 cases, 1,336 deaths

Wednesday, May 6 — 30,602 cases, 1,306 deaths

Tuesday, May 5 – 29,598 cases, 1,211 deaths

Monday, May 4 – 29,177 cases, 1,211 deaths

Sunday, May 3 – 28,602 cases, 1,177 deaths (Data collected at 3 p.m.)

Saturday, May 2 – 28,304 cases, 1,173 deaths (Data collected at 3 p.m.)

Friday, May 1 – 27,023 cases, 1,140 deaths

Thursday, April 30 – 26,033 cases, 1,107 deaths

Wednesday, April 29 – 25,274 cases, 1,052 deaths

Tuesday, April 28 – 24,606 cases, 1,025 deaths

Monday, April 27 – 23,773 cases, 942 deaths

This information is provided by the state Department of Public Health and is presumed to be accurate. To see the full report, click here.

Gov. Brian Kemp allowed the statewide shelter-in-place order to expire on April 30 and has allowed many businesses to reopen. On April 30, he extended the public health state of emergency through June 12, 2020. He also ordered the medically fragile and elderly Georgians to continue to shelter in place through June 12, 2020.

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.

According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline:(844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

harmel codi

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus