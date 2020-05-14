Georgia has 35,858 COVID-19 cases and 1,527 deaths

Share









Atlanta, GA – The state of Georgia is reporting there are now 35,858 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,527 COVID-19-related deaths.

There have been 1,513 ICU admissions reported and 6,345 hospitalizations.

In Fulton County there have been 3,621 reported cases and 158 deaths. In DeKalb County, there have been 2,644 reported cases and 74 deaths.

Here are the number of cases by zip code, provided by the DeKalb County Board of Health.

ZIP COVID-19 Case Count 30084 203 30083 200 30058 180 30034 164 30329 156 30032 143 30038 137 30341 120 30021 115 30340 106 Unknown 104 30319 96 30033 81 30087 80 30316 73 30030 72 30294 72 30035 71 30088 69 30338 63 30345 63 30360 40 30307 26 30317 26 30002 20 30306 17 30288 16 30324 15 30346 10 30079 6 30322 6

Here are the numbers reported since April 27. All data was collected at mid-day unless otherwise noted.

Wednesday, May 13 – 35,245 cases, 1,493 deaths

Tuesday, May 12 – 34,635 cases, 1,461 deaths

Monday, May 11 – 33,927 cases, 1,441 deaths

Sunday, May 10 – 33,454 cases, 1,405 deaths (Data collected at 5:07 p.m.)

Saturday, May 9 – 32,561 cases, 1,401 deaths (Data collected at 5:42 p.m.)

Friday, May 8 – 31,722 cases, 1,356 deaths

Thursday, May 7 – 31,309 cases, 1,336 deaths

Wednesday, May 6 — 30,602 cases, 1,306 deaths

Tuesday, May 5 – 29,598 cases, 1,211 deaths

Monday, May 4 – 29,177 cases, 1,211 deaths

Sunday, May 3 – 28,602 cases, 1,177 deaths (Data collected at 3 p.m.)