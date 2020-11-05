Trump leads Biden by fewer than 4,000 votes; Vernon Jones to appear with Trump Jr.

Share









This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — The state of Georgia is within Joe Biden’s reach as he trails Donald Trump by fewer than 4,000 votes as of 7 p.m., Nov. 5.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports 20,000 votes are left to be counted, with ballots remaining in Clayton, Gwinnett and Forsyth counties. The counting in DeKalb County, which voted overwhelmingly for Biden, has ended. Trump has received 2,445,539 votes statewide. Biden has received 2,441,904 votes.

In related news, former DeKalb County CEO Vernon Jones is attending a conference headlined by Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Doug Collins and Georgia Republican National Committeewoman Ginger Howard on Thursday evening. It was supposed to start at 6 p.m. but has been delayed to 7:30 p.m. The presser is being held at the state party headquarters.

To see a live stream of the press conference, click here.

Jones, who most recently served as a state representative, decided to resign his state House seat, before changing his mind and serving the remainder of his term. But he decided not to run for re-election this year. He was also facing a challenge to his residency when he decided not to run again. The Democratic politician also endorsed Donald Trump, which brought him notoriety within Republican circles.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.