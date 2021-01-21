City of Decatur to host discussion on climate change

Share









Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur will host a discussion on climate change on Feb. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The City of Decatur has been hearing from citizens on what they value for the city’s strategic plan, which charts the course of the city for the next ten years, in what they call “202 sessions,” discussions that emerged from previous Citizen Roundtables. Previous 202 sessions have covered topics of housing and equity and racial justice.

Climate action has been a significant cause for Decatur residents, with many voicing their concerns at City Commission meetings. The Decatur City Commission recently allocated funds towards a climate and energy action plan in their 2021 budget.

Climate action planning has been part of the city’s planning in some form since 2010, when it was included in the 2010 strategic plan as an intention to develop a “citywide sustainability plan” (item 12A). The Environmental Sustainability Plan was adopted in 2012.

Hobie Stocking of the coalition All In for Decatur 100 wrote in a letter to Decaturish, “While our city has always been eco-conscious, developing a climate/energy plan means assessing where our opportunities are for energy and efficiency and then outlining the steps we can take as a community to move toward a more just and sustainable city.”

The presentation and discussion format for the two-hour 202 session is the same for all four topic meetings. If you missed the small group discussions and introductory presentations during the first 202 session, see the video under Transportation & Mobility on the Decatur 2030 website.

The meeting will be held on Zoom. Register here, or participate via phone, 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 922 0154 8747.

For more information about Decatur’s strategic plan, visit decatur2030.com.

