La Calavera Bakery will reopen as La Calavera Pizza

Decatur Food Kirkwood and East Lake

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 19, 2021
Photo provided by La Calavera Pizza.
Atlanta, GA — A popular bakery that closed in January 2020 has reinvented itself as a pizza restaurant.

In 2019, La Calavera Bakery moved from East College Avenue in Decatur to Memorial Drive in Kirkwood, hoping a change of scenery would boost its business. But the move didn’t pan out and the company announced it was closing for good and listed the business for sale.

But La Calavera surprised everyone this month by rebranding itself as La Calavera Pizza and announcing via Facebook “Organic local sourdough pizza coming soon.”

Eric Arillo with said the company is reopening in its Kirkwood location at 1696 Memorial Drive Southeast.

“Yes, we’re turning the oven back on to bring sourdough crust pizza to the people,” Arillo said. “Local organic flour, locally sourced veggies from our amazing small growers, responsibly produced meats and cheeses. Vegan cheese makes any veggie pie vegan.  We hope to serve our old customers who know us from our bread days, and everyone else who wants a tasty pizza. Hoping to open in about a month. Delivery most likely for a small radius around the shop, and then takeout. Dine-in someday. Working on a new website currently, which will have hours, menu, etc. as we make all those decisions.”

Arillo added, “Pizza is the new bread!”

