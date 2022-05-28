DeKalb Elections suspends District 2 recount, will reconvene on Sunday

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections office has suspended the recount for the county commission District 2 race until Sunday, May 29, at 10 a.m., DeKalb Elections Director Keisha L. Smith said.

The formal request for the recount was submitted by the Democratic Party leader, and the DeKalb Elections Board voted to conduct an internal audit by a hand count of the commission District 2 votes.

A hand count is expected to occur during the process, but may not happen on Sunday as anticipated, according to Smith. The VRE office will send out a public notice before conducting the hand count.

DeKalb VRE staff was in the process of recounting ballots from all 40 precincts in county commission District 2 on Saturday, May 28.

The process was set to begin at 9 a.m on Saturday. As of about noon, the recount had not officially started. The staff was scanning a sample of test ballots to test the machines throughout the day.

The recount began around 4:20 p.m. as ballots were being rescanned for the five precincts that were impacted by redistricting, Smith said.

Elections staffers were moving forward with the recount based on what seemed to be a successful result from the test ballots.

But as of about 5:20 p.m. the recount was suspended.

“At this time we are going to suspend the activities, and we will reconvene in the morning at 10 a.m. here [at the VRE office],” Smith said. “I want to be mindful of everyone’s time. We have a festival that’s going on outside. We have staff that need to refresh, and I know that we’ve lost some observers who probably want to be here as well. Just being mindful of that and wanting to take sure that we are getting the results that we need to get, we should get because of accuracy, and we will be back tomorrow just to do that.”

At each step of the process, the DeKalb Elections office has been in contact with the Secretary of State’s office.

“We’re making sure and intending that we get every result that we need from the [logic and accuracy] testing, and so we want to make sure all those steps are right before we proceed to another step,” Burton said. “We definitely want to do our due diligence, and I think that’s what we’re doing here.”

The VRE staff will continue to do logic and accuracy testing on Sunday. The logic and accuracy tests are run to make sure the ballots are read properly by the ballot scanning machines.

“We are still working on the LNA testing,” DeKalb County attorney Shelley Momo said. “We need to be happy with the results of the LNA test before we begin the recount.”

The work that was done on Saturday will not be part of the recount, and the work that was started will have to be redone on Sunday.

Momo indicated that something was not right with the logic and accuracy tests, but she nor the VRE staff elaborated on what the issue was.

Before testing and recounting began, DeKalb Elections Board Chair Dele Lowman Smith explained that there was a technical glitch that did not completely remove a candidate from the reporting system, so votes were misaligned to the candidates when they were reported.

In the report, it appeared that DeKalb County Commissioner District 2 candidate Michelle Long Spears had received zero votes.

Four candidates initially qualified for the District 2 seat. Marshall Orson, Lauren Alexander and Spears are still in the race.

Don Broussard dropped out of the race for DeKalb Commissioner District 2. That withdrawal caused a mistake in the programming of the precinct scanner and led to inaccurate vote counts for two candidates.

Elections staff reviewed several precincts and confirmed that Spears had received votes, and staff investigated why this error occurred.

“We believe we’ve come to understand what the cause of that error is, but now we want to retabulate those ballots to be clear about who received how many votes,” Lowman Smith said.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office noted that Broussard was marked as “disabled” in the Election Management Server, Decaturish previously reported. The SOS office also said there the text of one Republican Party question was not properly appearing during early voting, and five precincts in DeKalb were redistricted into the county commission District 2 race, but those precincts had not been updated to reflect that change.