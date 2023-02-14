Driver hits and injures pedestrian at Avondale Estates Post Office

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates Police responded to the city’s post office on Monday, Feb. 13, after getting a call about a driver hitting a pedestrian.

“At approximately 4:15 p.m., Avondale Estates Police were dispatched to 15 Franklin Street in reference to a pedestrian hit by an auto,” a spokesperson for the city said. “Officers found one person with complaints of leg, hip, and back pain who was struck by a Nissan Rogue. The pedestrian was later transported to the hospital by DeKalb EMS. The driver of the vehicle stated she was pulling into a parking spot when her vehicle accelerated suddenly, striking the pedestrian, a handrail, and the flagpole in front of the location.”

Police did not charge the driver, “due to [the crash] occurring on private property.

In other recent crime and public safety news:

— The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a shooting death outside of a strip club in Clarkston. The suspect is a 29-year-old Covington, Ga. resident. He was apprehended on Monday, Feb. 13 at a motel off of LaVista Road, according to a Facebook post from the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office. For the full story, click here.

— State Reps. Michelle Au (D-Johns Creek), Mary Margaret Oliver (D-Decatur), Debbie Buckner (D-Junction City), and State Senator Elena Parent (D-Senate District 42) have introduced a package of bills that seek to improve gun safety and reduce gun violence, particularly among children.

“…Gun violence is indeed a public health crisis,” Au said. “As of 2020, the No. 1 cause of death of children and teenagers in the United States is gun violence.” For the full story, click here.

— Decatur Police said that law enforcement officers in Alabama arrested a man accused of robbing a woman at knife-point on Feb. 9 and stealing her vehicle. Decatur Police say that on Feb. 9 at 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the 200 block of West Ponce de Leon Avenue. For the full story, click here.

— The GBI says its investigation so far shows that a State Trooper injured during a raid near the site of a proposed police training center wasn’t hit by friendly fire.

The GBI’s statement came a day after Atlanta Police released body camera video from the Jan. 18 incident. Police officers shot and killed Manuel “Tortuguita” Esteban Paez Teran, 26, on Jan. 18 near an 85-acre police/fire training facility located in DeKalb County’s South River Forest. Activists call it “Cop City.” A State Trooper was also shot and wounded. Police allege Teran had a gun and have provided evidence that Teran purchased a gun in 2020. For the full story, click here.

Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this story.

