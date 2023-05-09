Decatur crash sends motorcyclist to the hospital

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police responded to a crash on Sunday evening that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”

Sgt. John Bender said the crash occurred on May 7 around 10:25 p.m. on Scott Boulevard near the intersection of Landover Drive.

According to Sgt. Bender, “a white Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound on Scott Blvd. in the center lane. A red Honda motorcycle was traveling in the same direction in the outside lane next to the Chevrolet. A vehicle in front of the Chevrolet stopped suddenly, causing the driver of the Chevrolet to swerve into the outside lane. This action caused the Honda to collide into the rear of the Chevrolet. The driver of the Honda sustained injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No citations were issued.”

In other public safety news:

— Members of the police department joined city council members and public works department employees during the city of Stone Mountain’s citywide cleanup event. To read that story, click here.

— Agnes Scott students wrote a letter to the editor demanding the college support the Stop Cop City movement. To read that letter, click here.

— The man accused of blowing up an ATM at North DeKalb Mall had eight more pipe bombs in his Decatur home when agents arrested him on April 29, according to a federal complaint.

The complaint alleges the suspect was scouting out more ATM locations while he was under surveillance. To read the full story, click here.

— Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First reported that DeKalb Police responded to a fatal head-on crash that occurred Saturday morning, May 6, on Fairington Road near Willowick Drive. To read the full story, click here.

— Atlanta News First reported that a fire damaged a home in Greater Decatur early Monday morning. To read the full story, click here.

— Atlanta News First reported that two women were injured in a shooting at a DeKalb County gas station on Saturday evening, May 6.

“According to DeKalb police, officers responded to the 4400 block of Rockbridge Road in reference to shots fired in the area,” Atlanta News First reported. “When they arrived, officers located two injured victims; a 22-year-old female sustained a graze wound and a 34-year-old female was injured by flying glass.”

To read the full story, click here.

