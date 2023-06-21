Decaturish photographer Dean Hesse is a finalist for two Atlanta Press Club awards

Share

Decatur, GA — Decaturish photographer Dean Hesse has been named a finalist for two 2023 Atlanta Press Club awards.

The Press Club also recognized Decaturish media partners and former freelancers.

This is the second consecutive year the Press Club has honored Hesse for his work at Decaturish. Hesse’s photo essay about Shermantown, the historic Black neighborhood on the South side of downtown Stone Mountain, won the photo essay category in 2022.

Both of Hesse’s nominations this year involve coverage of Stone Mountain.

Hesse is a finalist in the 2023 photo essay category for capturing a protest against Confederate Day observances at Stone Mountain Park.

He is also a finalist in the single image category for his photo of Stone Mountain Police Chief James R. Westerfield Jr. holding his son at a ceremony honoring outgoing police chief Chancey Troutman.

“Anyone who regularly reads Decaturish knows how important Dean’s work is to our community,” Decaturish Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt said. “Dean has a great eye and he has captured so many memorable moments. Dean’s work ethic and professionalism are what everyone on our team strives for.”

Whisenhunt noted Hesse’s contributions would not be possible without the support of nearly 3,000 paying subscribers. Decaturish is currently trying to reach 700 more subscribers by July 1. To subscribe, visit supportyourlocalnews.com

Other honorees include former Decaturish freelancers Jill Nolin and Rebecca Grapevine. Nolin was nominated in the digital news category for her work at the Georgia Recorder and Grapevine was nominated in the investigative reporting category for her work at Kaiser Health News.

Decaturish media partners WABE News and Atlanta News First were also nominated for Press Club awards this year.

To see the full list of nominees, click here.

The Press Club will announce the winners on Aug. 8.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.