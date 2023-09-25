(VIDEO) Decaturish holds forum for Tucker City Council District 1

Share

Tucker, GA — On Sept. 22, Decaturish conducted a forum for Tucker City Council District 1, Post 2, one of the many local races on the ballot in the Nov. 7 municipal elections.

The deadline to register to vote or change your address is Oct. 10. Absentee ballots will be mailed and early voting will begin on Oct. 16. To check your voter registration, click here. For more information on how to register to vote, click here.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. For more information about absentee ballots, click here.

Here is the video of the District 1 forum, featuring candidates Virginia Rece (incumbent) and Karen Berry:

