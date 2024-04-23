DeKalb says McLendon main break repairs ongoing

Share

DeKalb County, GA —DeKalb County says it continues to repair a 42-inch water main break on McLendon Drive.

The update doesn’t give any information about when the water service is expected to be restored. Water has been out for an unknown number of homes since Sunday evening.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) crews and contractors continue work to repair a 42-inch-diameter water main on McLendon Drive. Crews are currently cutting away the faulty section of the 50-year-old pipe to replace it. Traffic control specialists are directing traffic near the repair site where a lane is closed. DWM will continue to distribute bottled water to affected homes in the area. DeKalb County will continue to provide updates during the repair. Residents experiencing low to no water pressure are encouraged to contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at [email protected] or 770-270-6243.

This is the second time this year a water main break has affected residents in the area. A break in February left residents without water for days and affected operations at local schools. Going by anecdotal reports, the scope of this break appears smaller and school districts haven’t reported any disruptions.

Communications around the watershed have been hit or miss lately. The county did not communicate about a water billing system that debuted earlier this year until receiving pressure from Decaturish. Last week, there was a small main break in downtown Decatur that affected restaurants and the county didn’t send out any information about that situation either.

