Large water main break on McLendon Drive affects unknown number of customers

Share

This story has been updated.

Update at 1 p.m. … DeKalb County sent out the following press release.

DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) crews and contractors are currently onsite and repairs are underway at the site of a leak in the McLendon Drive Area. Residents experiencing low to no water pressure are encouraged to contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at [email protected] or 770-270-6243.

Update at 12:45 p.m. The water is out again. The county also sent the following press release claiming the water is not out:

DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) crews are currently onsite investigating reports of a leak on the 42-inch-diameter water main in the McLendon Drive Area. While there were reports of low-to-no water pressure overnight, DWM is currently unaware of any water service outages. More updates will be provided as available. For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at [email protected] or 770-270-6243.

Decaturish has contacted Watershed again to make them aware that there is still a water outage on McLendon. An emergency dispatcher at Watershed said service is expected to be restored “this afternoon.”

Update at 12:06 p.m. … Water service has been restored. It is still not known what caused the outage or how many customers were affected. This story will be updated when more information is available.

Update at 10:58 a.m. … Emergency dispatch at Watershed has no information on an estimated time of restoration. The county has not provided this information and hasn’t disclosed how many customers are affected by the break.

Update at 10:09 a.m. … DeKalb County sent out the following press release. The release contradicts information provided by Watershed’s emergency dispatch.

DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are currently onsite investigating a reported water outage in the McClendon Drive Area. More updates will be provided as available. For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.

The county is currently handing out bottled water to residents. Here is our previous story.

DeKalb County, GA — A large water main break on McLendon Drive is affecting an unknown number of customers in DeKalb County.

Water has been out for residents along McLendon Drive near Ponce de Leon since 10 p.m. Sunday. Residents on Verdi Way were also affected. DeKalb County hasn’t published anything on its social media pages or sent out any press releases about the break.

A dispatcher at Watershed it’s a 24-inch main break in the 1000 block of McLendon. He had no other information. He said Watershed’s communications team doesn’t start work until 8 a.m.

Decaturish has reached out to Watershed for additional information and will update this story when watershed responds.

This is the second time this year a water main break has affected residents in the area. A break in February left residents without water for days and affected operations at local schools. Going by anecdotal reports, the scope of this break appears smaller and school districts haven’t reported any disruptions.

Communications around the watershed have been hit or miss lately. The county did not communicate about a water billing system that debuted earlier this year until receiving pressure from Decaturish. Last week, there was a small main break in downtown Decatur that affected restaurants and the county didn’t send out any information about that situation either.

This isn’t the only water main break in the county affecting residents this morning. Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First reports that a large water main break has closed a portion of a main road in DeKalb County Monday morning.

The Chamblee Police Department says the break has Chamblee Dunwoody Road shut down in both directions between St. Andrews Circle and Dunwoody Walk in Dunwoody, ANF reported. Drivers should avoid the area, ANF reports.

For more information about the break in Chamblee, click here.

DeKalb County issued his press release about the water main break in Dunwoody.

DECATUR, Ga.— DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are currently making repairs to a broken water main near the intersection of Saint Andrews Circle and Chamblee Dunwoody Road. More updates will be provided as available. For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at [email protected] or 770-270-6243.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.