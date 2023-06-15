DeKalb County responds to water main break on East Ponce de Leon Avenue

Share

DeKalb County, GA — A water main break along East Ponce de Leon Avenue near DeKalb Industrial Way is disrupting water pressure in the area.

“DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are working to a repair a 30-inch-diameter water main break on East Ponce de Leon near DeKalb Industrial Way,” a press release from the county says. “Westbound traffic is impacted. Customers may experience low to no water pressure during the repair.”



DeKalb County will provide more updates about the progress of the repairs, the press release says.

In other DeKalb County news:

— DeKalb County intended to launch Thompson Mill water main replacement project on Monday, June 12. The project is part of the county’s efforts to improve the watershed system.

But on June 15, the county indicated work had not started yet, announcing a new start date and a public information meeting for residents living near the project. That announcement indicated work will now begin on June 21.

— DeKalb County announced that a portion of Meadow Lane will be closed next week so workers can replace a storm drain pipe.

— Cities in the metro Atlanta area will be celebrating Juneteenth this week with food, music, an author event, a panel discussion, a health fair and other activities.

