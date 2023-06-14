Section of Meadow Lane will be closed next week, county says

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County announced that a portion of Meadow Lane will be closed next week so workers can replace a storm drain pipe.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

Meadow Lane, between Dale Place and Glenwood Road, will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 19 to Friday, June 23 to facilitate the replacement of a storm drain pipe. Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Stacy Wilson, foreman, A & S Paving Inc. at 678-414-9653.

In other DeKalb County news:

— Cities in the metro Atlanta area will be celebrating Juneteenth this week with food, music, an author event, a panel discussion, a health fair, and other activities.

Juneteenth commemorates the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free. President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862, and it went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863. But the slaves in Galveston weren’t informed until June 19, 1865.

— Gas stations in unincorporated DeKalb have until the end of this month to install an up-to-date video surveillance system.

The DeKalb County Commission approved the video surveillance ordinance at its Dec. 13 meeting.

“With the ongoing violence and crime DeKalb County is experiencing, particularly at gas and service stations, the approval of this ordinance couldn’t be more dire,” DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said in a press release. “The ordinance will be a valuable tool in deterring crime and serving justice to anyone who engages in criminal activity at a DeKalb gas or service station.

Cochran-Johnson introduced the ordinance.

— The June 12 DeKalb County School Board meeting marked the last regular meeting for Interim Superintendent Dr. Vasanne Tinsley, who returned to the school district in 2022 to deal with a crisis the school board created for itself.

She received a tearful goodbye from board member Vickie Turner, who was chair when the board abruptly fired former superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris in April 2022. Turner had previously voiced support for keeping Tinsley as Waston-Harris’ permanent replacement. Tinsley retired from DCSD in 2020 and previously served as the deputy superintendent of student support and intervention, and began speaking with board members about taking over as interim before the board fired Watson-Harris.

— DeKalb County says that Beech Drive, between Celia Way and Memorial Drive, will be closed to through-traffic day and night starting on Tuesday, June 20, through Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The closure is “to facilitate the installation of a 30-inch ductile iron water main across Memorial Drive.”

— The Decide DeKalb Development Authority board, at its June 8 meeting, approved a tax break of $15 million for the Manor Druid Hills project.

The board did so over objections from the DeKalb County School Board and a county commissioner, who said the tax break was not necessary for the property to be developed. The project will be located along Briarcliff Road near the intersection with North Druid Hills Road.

Zoe Seiler, Lucas Hill, and Atlanta News First contributed reporting to this story.

