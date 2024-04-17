Decaturish hosting candidate forums for DeKalb County commission, school board races

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The Decaturish team is hosting candidate forums for the DeKalb County commission and school board races throughout this week and next week.

The forums are livestreamed on Facebook and Twitch, and recordings will be available afterward on both platforms and YouTube. Here is the schedule:

– DeKalb County Board of Education District 3: April 17, 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – DeKalb County Board of Education District 5: April 18, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – DeKalb County Board of Education District 1: April 24, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. – DeKalb County Commission District 1: April 25, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. – DeKalb County Commission District 5: April 25, 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Decaturish has hosted a CEO forum with Atlanta News First and the DeKalb League of Women’s Voters. During the forum, candidates discussed affordable housing, pedestrian safety, and public safety. To see the forum coverage, click here. The candidates are Steve Bradshaw, Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson. To see the candidate Q&As for the CEO race, click here.

Decaturish also hosted a forum with the DeKalb County Commission District 4 candidates. The candidates are Lance Hammonds, Chakira Johnson, Gabrielle Rogers, and Rita Scott. They discussed affordable housing, public transit, infrastructure, and economic development priorities during the forum. To see our story about the forum, click here. To see the candidate Q&As for District 4, click here.

Decaturish will publish candidate Q&As and other election coverage over the next few weeks. Here are the other candidate Q&As we have published so far:

All candidates will be on the ballot in the primary, and Election Day is May 21. After the primary, candidates running for the county commission will move onto the general election in November. But the school board races will be decided on May 21 and will not be on the ballot in November.

Early voting begins April 29 and ends on May 17. The last day to register to vote or change your address is April 22, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 10. To register to vote, click here. To check your voter registration, click here.

To see our election coverage, click here.

