Lakeside High student involved in fatal crash will be charged with vehicular homicide

Share

DeKalb Police, GA — A Lakeside High student is facing numerous charges in connection with a Feb. 24 crash that killed another student.

The crash also injured another passenger.

A DeKalb Police spokesperson said officers obtained warrants for the arrest of Hannah Hackemeyer on the following charges: Failure to Maintain Lane, Reckless Driving, Driving Under the Influence -Under 21, and Homicide by Vehicle 1st degree.

Homicide by vehicle can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony. Decaturish has asked the spokesperson about whether Hackemeyer will face any felony charges. The rest of the charges are misdemeanors.

According to jail records, Hackemeyer hasn’t been arrested yet. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.

As previously reported by Decaturish, DeKalb County Police believe that Hackemeyer was under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred.

Police confirmed on March 4 that the driver, identified Hackemeyer, 18, was arrested at the scene of the crash and taken to the DeKalb County Jail to have her blood drawn. She was then transported to Grady and released to her parents. But a police spokesperson said that she was not booked into the DeKalb County Jail following her arrest. Her arrest didn’t appear in the DeKalb County jail records available online.

A spokesperson for DeKalb Police explained why she wasn’t booked into the jail following the crash.

“After completing the blood draw, a decision was made to release the driver rather than have officers provide a security detail at the hospital considering all we had at the time was a misdemeanor charge,” the spokesperson said.

The crash occurred around midnight on Feb. 24 in the Oak Grove community.

“[DeKalb Police] responded to Oak Grove Road near Kirkland Drive on Feb. 24 around midnight in reference to a single vehicle accident,” a spokesperson for the police department said. “The driver and her two passengers were transported to an area hospital with various injuries. One of the passengers later succumbed to her injuries.”

The passenger who died was identified as an 18-year-old Lakeside High student. Records show Hackemeyer was driving a 2016 Mazda CX-5.

“Upon arrival, I observed the vehicle overturned, and one female was trapped inside the vehicle with life-threatening injuries,” the investigator wrote.

The investigator saw an open bottle of wine inside the vehicle. According to the report, Hackemeyer allegedly told the investigator she was driving from the gas station and swerved, hitting a sign and losing control of the vehicle. The investigator “noticed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her person.”

“I asked how old she was, and she stated that she was 18,” the investigator wrote. “I asked if she was hurt, and she stated that she had some scratches. I observed her walking around but did not observe any visible serious injuries. I asked if she had consumed any alcoholic beverages, and she stated that she had wine.”

The investigator wrote in his report that he was unable to complete a roadside DUI evaluation because Hackemeyer was too worried about her friends inside the vehicle, the report says.

“I asked her to provide a breath sample into a portable breathalyzer, and she agreed, which indicated a positive result for alcohol,” the investigator wrote. “Based on my observations, the admission of her drinking alcohol and the open container inside the vehicle and that she is under 21, I am seeking a search warrant for her blood due to the passengers in the vehicle having life-threatening injuries …”

The investigator told Hackemeyer she would be charged with driving under the influence, the report says.

Five Lakeside High students have died in car crashes this school year.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.