Sheriff’s Office announces arrest of man accused of shooting at pharmacy customers in Tucker

DeKalb County, GA –The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced the arrest of a man accused of shooting at pharmacy customers in Tucker.

The fugitive unit made the arrest, assisted by DeKalb Police K9 and S.W.A.T. units, according to a press release.

Malcolm Nichols, 30, is accused of shooting at people inside the pharmacy.

“Stone Mountain, Georgia resident Malcolm Emmanuel Nicholas, 30, was taken into custody on August 3, 2023, without incident at an Arbor Circle residence in Tucker,” the press release says. “Arrest warrants charge Mr. Nicholas with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault Weapon, a felony, against three customers and one employee at a LaVista Road pharmacy in Tucker on July 28, 2023. Allegedly, Mr. Nicholas became involved in an argument with an unnamed person at the location and began firing a handgun into the store near the employee and three customers. No one was injured in the incident.”

Nicholas is currently in the DeKalb County jail and is being held without bond, the press release says.

In other public safety news:

— A Stone Mountain man has been arrested after the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said he shot and killed his brother about a month ago, according to Atlanta News First.

Ahmed Kawah, 37, was arrested on a MARTA bus in Decatur on Wednesday. Kawah faces a charge of felony malice murder in connection to the death of his brother, 56-year-old Anthony Bronson, according to a statement from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. For more information, click here.

— A Dekalb County man has been arrested and charged in connection to a January murder in Decatur, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Kamren Dakel Pearce, 21, was arrested on Aug. 1 in connection with the shooting death of Franklin Edwards, 30, who was from Florida. The shooting reportedly took place on Jan. 26, the sheriff’s office said.

Edwards’ body was found inside a crashed car. The sheriff’s office said multiple guns were found with Pearce at the time of his arrest.

— The city of Avondale Estates is offering police officers a starting salary of $60,000. The city previously did not have a designated beginning salary for officers.

The salary is within the city’s current salary range of $50,600 – $70,840, a spokesperson for the city said. For police officers, they will fall within at that range at $60,000-$70,840.

— The city of Stone Mountain hosted a Back-to-School Bash and National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The event was held on Manor Drive between the ART Station and Sweet Potato Café and featured school supply giveaways and games.

— The Avondale Estates Police Department sponsored National Night Out at the Town Green on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The family-friendly fun – filled night featured hula-hoop competitions, magic, Marvel and DC superheroes, free pizza from Donatos, ice cream for purchase from Butter & Cream, face painting and a chance to meet officers and get an up-close look at AEPD patrol cars and electric vehicles.

— DeKalb County teamed with local faith leaders and other partners to distribute 5,000 bookbags filled with school supplies and 5,000 boxes of food on Saturday, Aug. 5. Officers and the county police chief were on hand to direct traffic. For more photos, click here.

— DeKalb Schools Police Chief Brad Gober along with other officers and Principal Dr. Derrica Boochee-Davis offered a demonstration of new safety systems at Columbia High School on Aug. 3.

An emergency alert system, CINTEGIX Crisis Alert, is already active in all schools, while a weapons detection system EVOLV Express is installed in all middle and high schools.

Gober said that he chose EVOLV after looking for a system that would respect student privacy, allow efficient movement into the building during peak hours, and still work to protect students and staff.

Zoe Seiler, Sara Amis, Dean Hesse and Atlanta News First contributed reporting to this story.

