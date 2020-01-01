Flicks With Nicki – Best Movies of 2019

Share









By Nicki Salcedo, contributor

2019 is over, and it will soon be time for movie awards. I like going to the theater, but if you missed the best of 2019 here’s a list of what to watch at home.

Best action movie and best way to tie up 20 related movies.

“Avengers: Endgame”

Best answer to the “Breakfast Club.”

“Booksmart”

Best Mystery where you know who did it from scene one, but still enjoy the ride.

“Knives Out”

Best indie film.

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Best twist. Best upsetting twist. Best unsettling twist. Movie to see with your Book Club.

“Parasite”

Best horror movie that wasn’t. We still don’t know what it was.

“US”

Best Acting.

Awkwafina in “The Farewell”

Jimmie Fails and Jonathan Majors in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Paul Walter Hauser in “Richard Jewell”

Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker”

Best costuming.

Chris Evan’s ivory sweater in “Knives Out.”

Best special effects.

The unsexifying of Idris Elba in “Cats.”

Best of the Best. My top pick. If there is one movie to see from 2019, this is it.

“The Farewell”

We’d love to know your favorite movies of 2019. We’d love to know what you are looking forward to seeing in 2020. Please tell us in the comments. Here’s a recap of my 2019 movie reviews. Happy New Year!

